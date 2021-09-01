Former Miss India Universe Pari Paswan makes allegations against Mumbai production company

New Delhi: Pari Paswan, Miss India Universe 2019 winner, made serious allegations against a production company in Mumbai. Former beauty queen claims a Mumbai-based production house spiked her drink and shot a porn video after allegedly intoxicating her.

Jharkhand-born Pari came to Mumbai in search of work. According to reports, the alleged incident took place at that time. The video of Pari Paswan was made after she was forced to drink a drugged cold drink. When she discovered what had happened to her, she contacted the police. She has yet to provide details regarding the production house and people involved in the alleged act.

She also added, ‘I have registered a case against my husband and others at Katras police station for justice. There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there.’

Pari’s in-laws, however, accuse her of working in pornographic films backed by a Mumbai production house. Websites have claimed that the model has been used to trap innocent people in it. She was also alleged to have married two youths in the past and to be the mother of a 12-year-old girl. She has been accused by her in-laws of filing charges against the youths.