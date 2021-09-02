50% discount on traffic fines announced in this UAE emirate

Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain police have announced a 50% discount on traffic fines, for violations committed before August 1. It will be effective from September 5 to 9. The discount scheme was announced to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations by the Ministry of Interior.

The discount, however, does not cover violations of Article (1) (a, b) (driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers other lives and the life, safety or security of others), Article (73) (making changes to the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without a license) and Article (3) (violations of the instructions and precautionary measures issued in accordance with the Attorney General’s decision No (38) for 2020, as amended by Resolution No (54) regarding precautionary measures, to limit the spread of the (Covid-19) virus).