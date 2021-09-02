BREAKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his part in the long-running TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’ and also the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ title winner, passed away on Thursday, a Cooper Hospital official said. The 40-year-old Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

‘He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,’ the senior Cooper Hospital official told the media.

Shukla began his career in the entertainment industry as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.’ He later appeared on shows like ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi’ and ‘Love U Zindagi,’ but it was with ‘Balika Vadhu’ that he became a household name.

Also Read: Veteran actress Saira Bano suffers heart attack, hospitalized

He also participated in reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13.’ Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Karan Johar’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,’ with a supporting role.