Breaking News: ‘The state’s schools are opening after long breaks’

Thiruvananthapuram: After long breaks, the state government is considering reopening schools. The minister of Education announced the appointment of an expert committee. Minister of Education V Sivankutty said that the expert committee has informed that there is a possibility of opening the schools. The report of the committee will be forwarded to the Chief Minister, and then further decisions will be taken.

With regard to COVID, the state has also begun the school year online this year. Meanwhile, a decision was taken at a cabinet meeting yesterday to increase the number of seats in districts where Plus One seats are in short supply. However, experts in the field point out that teaching so many children at the same time is not at all desirable in the scenario of the pandemic.

No matter whether the children are learning online or offline, teachers and experts say the sheer number of them is the biggest challenge. In crowded classrooms, students were criticized for failing to maintain social distance. The decision in this regard will be taken after the schools have reopened.