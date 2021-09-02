Professional networking platform is getting rid of ‘Stories’

According to reports, the professional networking platform LinkedIn is discontinuing the Stories feature. ‘Stories’, a feature well known to Snapchat and Instagram users for sharing content that disappears after 24 hours, will be added to LinkedIn in 2020. Liz Li, senior director of products at LinkedIn, said in a post on Tuesday that Stories was introduced last year as a way to share quick video updates. ‘We’ve learned a lot since then,’ she wrote.

In response to those learnings, LinkedIn is reimagining video experiences that are even more intuitive and conversational. Li noted that the company wants to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories across the platform while attempting to tightly integrate them with a user’s professional identity.

By the end of September, the company will remove the current Stories experience as part of this change. The entrepreneur thanked those users who took advantage of Stories to share snippets of video content professionally. Li said that Stories provided a simple way for people to share insights, ask for help, react to news and also have industry updates.