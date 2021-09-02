‘Shershaah’ song ‘Ranjha’ debuts on US Billboard Charts

It’s been a long time since a film has struck such a deep chord with fans that it continues to pique their interest even after a month. This is also due to the harrowing and courageous story of Captain Vikram Batra. As well as the movie, the movie’s songs are also gaining popularity.

The film’s two most popular songs, ‘Ranjha’ and ‘Raataan Lambiyan,’ have debuted on Billboard’s Global Exclusive US Chart. Ranjha, a soulful track sung and created by Jasleen Royal and B Praak, has reached number 73, while Raataan Lambiyan, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, has reached number 28 in the chart.

Karan Johar, who co-produced the picture with Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi, tweeted the good news, saying, ‘The music of #Shershaah is winning hearts globally!’

Also Read: ‘What a glorious tribute to Vikram Batra’: Kangana Ranaut on ‘Shershaah’

Meanwhile, Shershaah has also become the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime India. The film was directed by Vishnu Vardhan and released on August 12 with outstanding performances by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.