Taliban accuse the US of ‘deliberately destroying equipment’

Kabul: During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban accused the US of deliberately damaging equipment at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport during their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, visited the Kabul airport a day after the last American soldier left Afghanistan, and claimed the US had purposefully destroyed military equipment, including helicopters, vehicles and facilities.

As Haqqani stated, ‘They have destroyed our national assets for years. However, now you see those who are destroyers. The last flight carrying American troops left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning, ending 20 years of military presence in the country’. Videos on social media indicate that dozens of vehicles, helicopters, military equipment and buildings at the airport have been destroyed.

Read more: ‘Not vaccinated? Then NO ration & pension’: IAS officer’s vaccine push backfires

The Taliban say that they want to get the airport ready for use and operational. This is what all of the Emirate’s leaders wish to accomplish. The key point, however, is that invaders never managed to hold on to Afghanistan. ‘The invaders have been defeated at all times (in history). This is a reality that the Americans were defeated and they withdrew’, the report stated.