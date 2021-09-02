‘Wanted to connect with her emotionally’: Kiara Advani on meeting Dimple Cheema

This weekend, the Shershaah cast- Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will be shown sharing their experiences working on their film Shershaah and celebrating the success of their endeavour in the forthcoming episode. Kiara will also discuss her encounter with Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple.

According to reports, Kapil Sharma would reportedly question Kiara to explain why she met Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema. To which Kiara shared, ‘I did meet Dimple Ji before shooting for the film, it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves. I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength.’

Sidharth and Kiara are currently enjoying the success of their film ‘Shershaah.’ The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pawan Chopra, Sahil Vaid, among others.