Amit Shah inaugurates projects worth over 50 crore in Karnataka

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, launched three development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka, on Thursday.

A library, Gandhi Bhavan, a public school, and a hostel are among the initiatives.

‘Inaugurated the various development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka. Also had a great fortune to felicitate and interact with our valiant freedom fighters during this event. We will always remain indebted to their unparalleled role in India’s freedom struggle,’ the home minister tweeted.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, was also praised by Shah for making’ small but significant moves’ in a short period of time. He went on to say that by appointing Bommai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reinforced its grip in the state. ‘Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency,’ Shah added.

This is Shah’s first trip to Karnataka since Bommai took over as chief minister on July 28. The home minister expressed confidence that the BJP will reclaim power in the 2023 assembly election.

The home minister also lauded BS Yediyurappa, whose resignation as chief minister on July 26 brought Bommai to power. ‘I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa,’ Shah further said.