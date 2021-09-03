CBI files case against private institutions for manipulating in JEE (Mains) exams

New Delhi: On Thursday (September 2), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against a private institute and its members for allegedly manipulating JEE Main online exams.

The Directors of Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, Govind Varshney, three employees and others involved with the firm are accused of taking money from students for online exams by solving their questions. ‘The company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana),’ the CBI said in a statement.

Read also: Covid-19: State govt thinks over reopening of schools

The agency alleges that the accused gathered candidates’ 10th and 12th marks sheets and their User IDs, passwords, and post-dated cheques from aspiring students in various parts of the country as security, and after admission, collected heavy amounts—ranging from 12-15 lakh from each students.

Searches were conducted in 19 locations, including Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bangalore, where they found 25 laptops, 7 PCs, around 30 post-dated cheques and other incriminating documents and devices.