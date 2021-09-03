Four fishermen die after their boat capsizes in Kerala; 12 rescued

Kollam: A fishing boat capsized at Azheekal off the coast of Kollam on Thursday morning, killing four fishermen. A total of twelve people on board were rescued.

The deceased were identified as Kayamkulam natives Sudevan, 51, Sunil Dutt, 24, Oachira native Sreekumar, 45, and Thankappan, 60, of Nediyath.

The ‘Omakaram’ boat, which departed Valiya Azheekal shore in Alappuzha for fishing at approximately 5:30 am, had 16 fishermen on board. The event occurred at 10 am near Azheekal in Kollam, five nautical miles from Azheekal Harbour, according to the coastal police.

The boat met with the accident while the fishermen were coming home after fishing. Strong winds are believed to have caused the boat to capsize. As there were many fishermen on the beach, they hurried to begin rescue efforts right away.

For treatment, the rescued fishermen were sent to hospitals in Kayamkulam, Ochira and Karunagappally. Aravindan from Valiya Azheekal in Alappuzha owns the boat.