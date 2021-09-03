Locals recover 20,000 bribe money from sub-inspector, probe ordered

Locals allegedly collected 20,000 bribe money from a sub-inspector deployed at Baghapurana police station on Thursday, prompting a departmental investigation. On social media, a video of the event is also circulating.

Locals claim that the SI took 20,000 from a young man’s family to assist him in a narcotics case. Family members also claimed that the police had filed a fake police report against the teenager.

On Tuesday, police reportedly lodged a fake complaint against Manpreet Singh of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village at Baghapurana police station, alleging that they found 190 illegal pills from him, said Jagmohan Gill, a Lok Insaaf Party activist.

‘The SI demanded ?20,000 from the family of the youth in lieu of helping him out in the case. The youth’s family approached us, and the family handed over ?20,000 to the SI. But we had kept photocopies of all notes with us. Later we went to the police station and recovered all the currency notes from the pockets of the sub-inspector,’ he added.

‘I have directed the SP (headquarters) to verify the allegations. Strict action will be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty,’ Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said.