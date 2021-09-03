Rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park after Field Marshal Cariappa: Karnataka MP

Bengaluru: Pratap Simha, MP for Kodagu-Mysore, wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday demanding the park in Kodagu be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa, the first Indian commander-in-chief after independence.

Simha said Cariappa was a native of Kodagu, so the people are asking for Nagarhole National Park to be renamed after him. ‘Requesting the Hon. @CMofKarnataka Bommai Sir, to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve as FM K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District,’ he wrote in his letter to the CM.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet renamed Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park earlier this year. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had called the Assam government’s decision ‘foolish’.

Earlier, after the Modi-led central government announced that the country’s highest sporting award would be renamed after Major Dhyan Chand, an online petition to rename the Kodagu park was created to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Pratap Simha, and the PM’s office.

Naveen Madappa and Vinay Kaypand argue that the park was originally called Nagarahole and renamed after Rajiv Gandhi ‘to please a particular family and its party’. It has either called for reverting to its original name or renaming it after Field Marshal Cariappa.

Carriappa was India’s first commander-in-chief of the Army after independence, and he was also one of the two recipients of the ‘Field Marshal’ title. The other was Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa was born in the Coorg Province in 1899, which is the present-day Kodagu district.