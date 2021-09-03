WhatsApp launches new feature

New York: Social media messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature. The new feature allows users to transfer chat history from iOS to Samsung phones. This means when subscribers change phones, they will not lose the chats, photos and other media they had shared on their old phones.

‘Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That’s why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services. We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it’, said noted Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp.

The feature will soon be available across all devices.