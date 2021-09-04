Actress Meghana Raj announces her son’s name. Watch the video

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana’s son, already a star, finally has an official name. Meghana revealed the name of her son in an adorable video she shared on social media. The baby is named Raayan Raj Sarja. The video shows her happy memories with Chiranjeevi with her and wrote the name ‘Raayan Raj Sarja, our Prince’.

On Instagram, Meghana Sarja shared a video of her husband Chiranjeevi as she revealed the name of their child. In this video, she and Chiranjeevi Sarja showcase clippings from their Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. At the end, Raayan is also seen flashing his big eyes and smiling, which is cute to the core.

Here’s the video:

A promo video she shared a day before the announcement created much anticipation about what his name would be. Meghana often shares pictures and videos of her baby boy and they go viral in a matter of seconds.

For those who do not know, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020. He was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Following a 10-year relationship with him, Meghna Raj married the actor in 2018. She gave birth to their son in October last year after losing her husband when she was 5 months pregnant.