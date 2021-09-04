Bihar MLA, drunk, half-dressed, steals co-passenger’s gold ring; complaint filed

New Delhi: Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal caught up in more allegations after he was caught up in controversies for walking in undergarments during train journey. He has now been accused of being drunk and also theft by a fellow passenger. The passenger accused him of snatching his gold ornaments, after he objected to the MLA’s attire.

The passenger named Prahlad Paswan, lodged a complaint against the Ruling Party MLA, at a Government Railway Police station in Delhi. The bizarre scene unfolded in the AC First Class compartment of Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express. ‘The MLA was drunk when he was roaming the coach in a white vest and underwear’, ‘the MLA snatched my gold ring and chain and misbehaved with me’: Mr Paswan noted in his complaint.

After registering the complaint, the Delhi Police transferred the case to Bihiya GRP near Arrah in Delhi for further investigation, as it falls under that jurisdiction.

Earlier in the day, the MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district was seen roaming the coach in his undergarments. He blamed his upset stomach for his clothing choice after his photos went viral on social media. ‘The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey… I won’t lie,’ he explained. MLA added that a man stopped him and questioned him over his attire. ‘I shoved him away and after relieving myself I confronted him,’ he said.

Mr Mandal also denied the allegations that his attire made female passengers uncomfortable and claimed there were no women passengers present in the compartment.