BJP’s 20-Day Mega Event: 5 crore postcards, hoardings to thank PM Modi

New Delhi: The ruling BJP has announced that a 20-day mega event – ‘Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan’ – will start on September 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public service.

On behalf of the BJP, JP Nadda has given instructions to all state units to conduct massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns during the 20-day celebrations. Five crore postcards are to be sent by BJP booths across the country to the Prime Minister to congratulate him on his efforts, as ‘party members commit themselves to public service,’ according to the statement.

As part of the campaign, hoardings, thanking PM Modi ‘for free food grains and vaccination for the poor’, will also be set up.

The party members have been told to hold special exhibitions on the life of the Prime Minister in a letter. The NaMo App can also be used to attend virtual events. ‘All public representatives will go to ration distribution centres and make video clips to thank the respected Prime Minister,’ read a party statement. Additionally, the youth wing will hold blood donation camps.

The party workers in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, will clean the Ganga at 71 sites. ‘Intellectuals and famous personalities will be invited to attend events that focus on PM Modi’s life and his achievements. In various languages, opinions and articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to public,’ the party statement said.

Read also: Delhi govt to award 122 teachers on this Teachers’ Day

The BJP highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts for ‘Dalits, Adivasis, backward communities, and farmers’, which explains why the 20-day event concludes on October 7.

There will be health camps conducted at the district level, while food items will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana where women leaders will play a key role. ‘All representatives will go to vaccine centres with an aim to spread awareness and thank the Prime Minister,’ the party members have been told.

A massive cleanliness campaign will be held on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and a public message will be issued urging the use of Khadi and local products.

The BJP workers will register children who have been orphaned due to Covid so that they can benefit from PM-Cares. On the government’s website, pmmemontos.gov.in, gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned.

The BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purandeswari, Vinod Sonkar, and Rashtriya Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar have been given the task of supervising the events. The party workers have been instructed to follow Covid rules when organizing events.