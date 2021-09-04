Delhi govt to award 122 teachers on this Teachers’ Day

New Delhi: 122 teachers will receive the State Teachers Award from the Delhi government tomorrow as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations. The award will be presented to 122 Delhi school teachers in recognition of their contribution to their profession and going beyond their ‘call of duty’ during the Covid crisis. The teachers will be honored in 13 different categories, including special education, sports, librarians, mentors, guest teachers, and faces of the Directorate of Education.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the award on social media: ‘On the occasion of Teachers Day, Delhi government will honour teachers of Delhi with State Teachers Awards to recognise their invaluable contribution especially during the COVID crisis.’

‘It’s because of our teachers that the Delhi education system is now being recognised globally,’ the minister added.

Teachers will also be rewarded for helping people during the COVID crisis by going beyond the call of duty. 122 Teachers will be awarded in 13 categories like HOS, special education, sports, librarian, mentors, RPVV, EVGC, Misc, guest teachers, MCD, Face of DoE etc. (2/2) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 4, 2021

TGT Mathematics teacher is to receive the state’s Teachers’ Award for using art to teach the subject. Manisha Pavi favors cooperative learning strategies and play-way revision tools for teaching mathematics.

Another teacher, Sushama Kumari was also honored for developing the overall personality of her students.

Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya teacher Renu Bala has been conferred the State Teachers’ Award for using creativity, innovation and pedagogy in education, curriculum development, role-play for effective teaching and learning.

Two teachers, who were instrumental in helping students whose parents could not afford smartphones for their wards and reaching out to students who could not be reached for online classes due to Covid pandemic, are also included to receive the State Teachers award in Special Category award are Bharti Kalra, Vice Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya Rohini Sector 8, and Sarita Rani Bhardwaj, Lecturer Political Science, Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Mangolpuri.