State govt decides to ban online gambling

Bengaluru: On Saturday, the Karnataka Cabinet decided to ban online gambling or betting. ‘We are amending the Karnataka Police Act, with an intention to put an end to online gambling, on the basis of the High Court directions. The cabinet has approved the amendments, it will be placed before the assembly,’ Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

‘The draft Bill defines online games as, games involving all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it or electronic means and virtual currency, also electronic transfer of currency in connection with any game of chance,’ the Minister said.

However, he said it does not include lotteries or wagering on horse races at any race track within or outside the state. The amendment bill to this effect will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature beginning on September 13. On July 29, the state government told the High Court that it had drafted a bill to ban online betting and gambling.

Tamil Nadu banned online gambling last November, while Kerala banned online rummy games earlier this year.