Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal bags gold, Singhraj Adhana wins silver for shooting

Tokyo: In the P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday, Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana claimed gold and silver medals, respectively. The 19-year-old Manish set a Paralympic record by scoring 218.2 points to win gold, while Singhraj won his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) won the bronze medal.

Indian Singhraj Adhana was in the lead after the first 10 shots of the final with a score of 92.1 points. As Manish, who finished seventh in qualification, accumulated 87.2 in the first round of competition, he had a very jittery start to the final.

During the elimination stage, Singhraj and Manish then came through when it mattered most, both shooters maintaining their nerves against the early attack of China’s pair. After the 18th shot, Manish dropped to the 4th position. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian tried a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

A contest for first place with his compatriot ended with Manish shooting an 8.4 and 9.1, but Singhraj aimed for an 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

Earlier in the qualification, Manish scored 533-7x points while Singhraj scored 536-4x points after six series. Indian pair reaches Tokyo Paralympics finals after impressive performance in qualification. Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot.