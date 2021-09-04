IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states. Read to get the full list

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh this weekend. Furthermore, Delhi is also expected to receive light to moderate rains on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather department forecasts increasing rainfall activity from September 6 over northwest India with scattered to quite widespread downpours. Several parts of the country will also see showers next week, according to the Met. According to the IMD, isolated heavy rain is also forecast for Himachal Pradesh on September 7, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on September 6 and Haryana on September 7.

Furthermore, from September 5 to 7, Peninsular India can expect widespread to widespread rainfall as well as isolated heavy falls.

Delhi:

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday in the national capital, predicting light rain or thundershowers. On Saturday, the weatherman predicts generally cloudy skies as well as light rain or thundershowers. The Met department has also issued a green alert for Sunday and a yellow alert from Monday to Thursday in Delhi. In addition, the Delhi government has decided to form an expert committee to prepare short- and long-term plans to solve the waterlogging problem the city faces during monsoon season. Parts of Delhi also experienced severe flooding on Saturday, affecting traffic.

Mumbai:

Mumbai witnessed rainfall in several parts on Saturday morning. Mumbai will have a cloudy sky with moderate rain today, according to IMD. It has been raining in the country’s economic capital since last night. There were also sporadic rains in other parts of Maharastra. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Kolkata:

On Friday, the Met department predicted moderate rain and thundershowers in the city this weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, Kolkata may experience light to moderate rain due to low pressure over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Met officials added that this may cause heavy showers in some districts in south Bengal.

Chennai:

On Thursday, the regional weather office predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in a few regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days. Rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, until September 6. The IMD also predicted cloudy skies for the next 48 hours.

Himachal Pradesh:

Met officials said the monsoon rain will return to the state from September 6. IMD predicts rain will continue after September 20, when the monsoon leaves the state. IMD has not yet issued a warning in the state. ‘Rainfall over many areas in Himachal Pradesh is normal. Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Una, and Sirmaur districts to receive moderate rains,’ said Surender Paul, Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat:

The weather channel reports that cyclonic circulation over Gujarat will cause fairly widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state and that it will weaken on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh:

Another cyclonic circulation was spotted over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, according to the weather channel. Over the West-central Bay of Bengal, it is likely to move northeastward and strengthen on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, this cyclonic circulation is forecast to move into the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha.

Telangana:

Over Telangana, the Southwest Monsoon has been active. According to the Met Centre, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to fall at isolated places in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and other districts between 4 pm of September 3 and 8:30 am of September 4. Additionally, heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and other districts during the same period.