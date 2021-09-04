WB: 2 held with 55 parrots in Siliguri

Siliguri: The officials of Sarugarah forest range in Siliguri arrested two people with 55 parrots on Friday. The two accused, identified as Sarijat Ali and Dinesh Das, allegedly smuggled the parrots.

The officials said, ‘The parrots (Alexandrine Parakeet and Red-Breasted Parakeet) were kept in three cages. They were being smuggled in a bike coming from Malbazar in Jalpaiguri to Galgalia, Bihar.’

Hari Krishnan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baikunthapur forest division, talked about the raid, ‘A special team headed by Sanjay Dutta, ranger, Sarugarah forest range conducted the operation and arrested two persons along with the birds.’

‘The accused persons will be produced in Jalpaiguri court today and parrots will be released in Bengal Safari park,’ he added.