Explained: Why are there so many heart attacks among young Indians?

Many have been shocked by the death of 40-year-old Siddharth Shukla. Initial reports suggest a heart attack caused the actor’s death on Thursday. He won Big Boss Season-13. Experts have recently become concerned about heart problems among young Indians. Researchers in India are trying to figure out why heart attacks are occurring at younger ages.

India Today spoke exclusively with Dr. Ambuj Roy, professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, about the main reasons behind the rise in heart attacks and cardiac arrests in the younger generation. According to Dr. Roy, increasing cases of heart disease among young Indians can be attributed to psychological stress, physical health and other causes. Here are excerpts:

How come these deaths occur even in people who exercise regularly and eat healthily?

Ans: No, exercising alone isn’t enough. More and more people are turning to alcohol and drugs due to stress. Exercising helps people release stress, but they end up smoking and abusing drugs to cope. Heart disorders are directly related to the hormone changes that occur in the body as a result of these factors.

What role do stress and mental health play in heart attacks?

Answer: Mental health is equally important. We are so driven in our lives and jobs and in general. We lead a very stressful lifestyle. People are working long hours around the clock without realizing that they have not taken care of their own physical and mental health. A high-voltage lifestyle with little time for personal health is also driven by the pressure to prove oneself in the professional world.

Do genetics or family history also play a role?

Ans: Our genes predispose Asians to cardiac disorders. It’s beyond our control, and we have no way to change it. The genetic formation is one of the reasons. Thus, our country has more young people who suffer heart attacks than western countries.

How can people prevent these disorders?

Ans: Regularly check your health. Stress can be relieved by avoiding smoking. Drug abuse should be avoided. By practicing meditation and yoga, you can take care of your mental health. To examine our lifestyle habits, we need to ‘slow down’.