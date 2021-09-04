First in India: Tamil Nadu govt to establish ‘sea cow’ sanctuary

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has announced a number of measures that will be taken to protect forests, wildlife, and marine life during the current legislative session. A few of the major initiatives proposed by K Ramachandran, State Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, are – 3 medical facilities for emergency critical care and rehabilitation of wildlife, the establishment of another elephant sanctuary, and the stricter enforcement of measures against wildlife crimes in the southern coastal region.

The districts of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Trichy have been selected for the development of facilities for wildlife emergency care and rehabilitation. The establishment of an Elephant Sanctuary in the Agasthyamalai range of Southern Tamil Nadu is proposed as a way to help protect and is proposed as a conserve for elephants.. This Elephant Sanctuary will be dedicated for preserving elephant habitats in areas of southern districts – Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. This elephant sanctuary will be in addition to the existing four Elephant Sanctuaries in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Srivilluputtur and Anaimalai.

The Government has announced the development of a Sea Cow Sanctuary, which will be the first of its kind in India, in the marine regions around Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, in order to protect the endangered species called Sea Cows or Dugongs. This species is threatened by the destruction of its food supply, which includes ocean surface weeds and seagrass weeds. According to Supriya Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary Environment and Forests, the Dugong’s habitat and the Dugong’s reserve would cover over 500 km.

Read also: BJP’s 20-Day Mega Event: 5 crore postcards, hoardings to thank PM Modi

Government of Tamil Nadu will set up India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in the Palk BayDugong or the sea cow is an endangered marine species & survives on seagrass that is found in the area.The conserve will cover an area of 500 Kms #Dugong #TNForest #TNBudget @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/6V149A5OD3 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 3, 2021

To track wildlife crimes, native breeds of sniffer dogs would be trained and deployed in the forest regions. In the case of maritime wildlife crimes and smuggling, the Environment and Forest Ministry has announced the formation of a specially-trained Marine Elite Force. In order to eliminate and remove alien and invasive plant species that cause damage to local vegetation and forests, the Government will consult experts and take action. The Government has announced that it will allocate Rs.10cr towards providing compensation for property and life damages caused by wildlife.