Life is ‘never easy’: Afghan refugee trolled for sharing picture of food given at US camp

Hamed Ahmadi, an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, tweeted a picture of the meagre food he got at the camp, which caused a stir on social media. The Fulbright semi-finalist, 28, tweeted, ‘Not complaining, but this is what I got for dinner last night and I won’t eat anything else for 12 hours. Refugee life might be safe, but it’s never easy and favorable. Fort bliss El Paso, Texas’. There were two small pieces of chicken on his plate, along with fruit slices and bread.

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

The youngster likely had no idea that his tweet would be trolled. Many harshly criticized him for complaining, claiming he was ungrateful, and even questioned his decision to run away from Afghanistan. The tweet read, ‘Instead of saying thank you, your complaining about the meal you received for free that it doesn’t satisfy your appetite. Who asked you to run away from your home country… next time post a full photo’.

A user with the name DarkKnight wrote, ‘I can see slices of bread on the left side that you aren’t showing. You are tweeting from an iPhone, which is expensive. Thank God you got out of that country alive and you are eating. Thanks again. Throw the iPhone’. The Independent reported that Ahmadi said his objective was not to complain, but rather to describe what Afghan refugees are experiencing in a situation they never wanted. Some Twitter users also expressed support for Ahmadi by saying they understand what he is going through.