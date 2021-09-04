Prime Minister resigns after COVID mess; Country faces grave threats

On Friday (September 3), Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would not run for the leadership of Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). His decision comes amid growing criticism of how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after his one-year tenure, which was marred by a COVID-19 response and dwindling public support, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation.

On Friday, Suga announced he would not run in the party leadership race scheduled for Sept 29. Therefore, he will also be replaced as prime minister. According to reports, Suga will remain in office until his successor is chosen during the party election. A few hours after Suga’s announcement, TBS reported, without citing sources, that Kono intended to run for the leadership position. Kono did not announce his candidacy, however, saying he wanted to consult with his party colleagues beforehand.

Read more: ‘The Taliban will speak up for Muslims in Kashmir’: Reports

The support ratings of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have fallen below 30 percent, because of the nation’s worst COVID-19 infection wave ahead of the general election. As a result of Suga’s decision not to run in the upcoming election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a new leader will be chosen, who will become prime minister. Despite hosting the Olympics in 2020 instead of the previous year, Suga, who replaced Shinzo Abe last September due to ill health, didn’t capitalize on the opportunity during his time in office. Abe resigned last September after his resignation was cited as a health reason.