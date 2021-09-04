Linking liquor sales to Aadhaar? Ratan Tata reveals truth behind Viral Post

Quotes attributed to Ratan Tata, suggesting ‘liquor sales through Aadhaar cards’ had gone viral in last few days, in social media. The celebrated industrialist confirmed through his instagram story, that the viral quote circulating, is ‘fake’.

‘Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol, can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol (sic).’ claimed the circulated quote.

‘This was not said by me. Thank you’, the 83-year-old business magnet shared the viral screenshot on social media. There was also a GIF tagging ‘Fake News’.

This is not the first time that Tata has had to flag quotes wrongly attributed to him. Last year, he came up with a clarification after a post with remarks attributed to him – linking ‘huge downfall of economy’ to the coronavirus pandemic. This was also widely shared on social media. Tata, at the time, had people to verify information and media circulated on WhatsApp and over social media platforms, before sharing it. “If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels,” Tata confirmed.