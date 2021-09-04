State govt to take strict action against violation of quarantine norms

Thiruvananthapuram: As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala breached 41 lakh, the state government on Friday (September 3) directed the local self-government bodies to ensure strict implementation of quarantine and isolation guidelines and warned of taking action against violators.

‘The quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies,’ according to the order signed by Chief Secretary VP Joy. The order comes in the midst of the state reporting 30,000 cases per day for the last two weeks.

Directing the Rapid Response Teams, Ward Level Committees, Neighborhood Clusters, and officials at the Police, Revenue, Health and Local Self-Government Departments to strictly comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the government emphasized, ‘Action shall be taken against people violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force.’

The Kerala government said it would provide home delivery of essential items to quarantined individuals if they encounter difficulties.

Kerala police filed 1,405 cases for violating the coronavirus health protocol on Friday. A total of 8,508 incidents of not wearing masks and 85 cases of violating quarantine guidelines were also recorded.

Kerala logged 29,322 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total to 41,51,455. According to official data on Friday, the death toll reached 21,280 with 131 fatalities.