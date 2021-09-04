‘Taliban crisis in Afghanistan is the reason for fuel price hike’: BJP MLA

Bengaluru: A BJP MLA has claimed that the crisis in Afghanistan is the cause of rising fuel prices in the country. Aravind Bellad, BJP MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West constituency has said this.

‘Because of the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, there has been a dip in supply of crude oil. Consequently, prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are rising. Voters are mature enough to understand the reasons for price rise’, said Aravind Bellad.

Earlier, Ramratan Payal, BJP district president in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh had asked a journalist to go to Afghanistan when asked about fuel prices in the country. ‘Take it from the Taliban. Petrol is Rs 50 per liter in Afghanistan, but there’s no one to use it. Go and get your refill from there. At least there is safety here’, said Ramratan Payal.

As per data, India is the world’s third-biggest importer and consumer of crude oil. The top six countries selling crude oil to India are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States and Canada.