‘This is not the New Education Policy, this is a Nagpur Education Policy’: Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar has criticized the ‘New Education Policy’ (NEP) launched by the government. He said the Congress is opposed to the policy until it is discussed in with the stakeholders and in the State legislature.

‘NEP should have been discussed widely. I’m an educationist by choice, I’m running educational institutions. I’m trustee or chairman in various organisation, but I’m unable to understand this education policy. I have tried to study it two-three times. Have discussed about it with students and teachers but unable to understand its inside secret’, he said.

Also Read: ‘Union government uses ED to subdue opposition’: Sharad Pawar

‘Education is the state subject, it is the subject of the state, it should be discussed in the state legislature. It has caused worry among parents and confusion among teachers. This is not the New Education Policy, this is a Nagpur Education Policy’, the Congress leader said.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah urged the State government to withdraw its decision to implement the NEP. He said the objective of the policy is to indoctrinate students in communalism.