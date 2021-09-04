‘Union government uses ED to subdue opposition’: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar alleged that the Union government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pressurize opposition parties.

‘Of late, the Union government seems to be using this agency to subdue the opposition. This is happening not only in Maharashtra but also in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some southern states too’, said the senior leader.

He also accused that the Narendra Modi led government is ignoring the farmers in the country. ‘It has been 14 months since farmers have sat in protest, leaving behind their homes. The government should have taken cognizance of these protesters who have been sitting there for so long, but it is unfortunate that they are being ignored’, said Pawar.