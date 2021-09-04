WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from November: Full list

Mumbai: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon stop working on around 43 smartphones from November 1. As per WhatsApp, the app will not work on old smartphone models — specifically, those with an operating system equal or lower than iOS 9 for iPhone and equal or less than Android 4.0.3.

Facebook-owned app urged all users to change to smartphones running on OS 4.1 or higher for Android phones and iOS 10 and higher for iPhones.

Here’s a complete list of devices that will be affected:

Apple: iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus

Samsung: Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core

LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo and Grand X Quad V987

Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, and Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia Neo L, Sony Xperia Miro, and Xperia Arc S

Others: Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Faea F1, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, and THL W8