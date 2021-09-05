‘Distinguished Scholarship’ Of Dr S Radhakrishnan’; PM Modi convey greetings to teaching fraternity on Teachers Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Union Ministers, paid tribute to former President and teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and expressed gratitude to entire teaching community, on Teachers Day 2021.

‘Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that the education journey of students in the Covid-19 times’: Prime Minister tweeted. ‘I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished leadership as well as contributions to our nation’, he shared another tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah also shared teacher’s day wishes through his tweet. He thanked the teachers of the nation for their great contributions to nation-building. He also paid tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, whom he addressed as an important thinker and an excellent educator.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Dr S Radhakrishnan as ‘an intellectual giant and a great educationist’, while Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal described him as an ‘outstanding educator, philosopher and statesman’.

The country has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962, to pay tribute to Former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a teacher and social reformer. President Ram Nath Kovind will be presenting national awards to teachers across the country, who have been chosen through an online selection process conducted in three stages.