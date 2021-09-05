Big fan of Paulo Coelho names his autorickshaw ‘Alchemist’, pic goes viral

Kochi: Desi modes of transportation are known for their artwork. Everyone enjoys seeing quirky one-liners or paintings on the road during a drive. Thanks to Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, an example of this has gone viral recently. On his Twitter page, he shared a photo of an autorickshaw from Kerala. The fact that his name is painted on it makes it stand out.

Check it out:

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

‘Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo),’ said the caption.

A renowned author, Coelho’s books are read by several people around the world. There are a lot of avid readers in India as well. An Ernakulam-native named KA Pradeep is one of them. Coelho shared a photo of him driving an autorickshaw on the microblogging site.

Pradeep, according to OnManorama, is quite the bibliophile. The 55-year-old man has read 10 of Paulo Coelho’s novels that have been translated into Malayalam, including The Zahir Minutes, Veronica Decides to Die, The Pilgrimage, etc. He fell in love with the author’s storytelling skills.

He has been driving the autorickshaw he calls ‘Alchemist’ for 25 years. In his vehicle, a variety of writers, readers and film directors have enjoyed an enriching discussion about books. Pradeep was pleasantly surprised when the photo went viral. ‘It was a huge surprise. I am excited to know that my beloved writer tweeted about my autorickshaw,’ he said. He even expressed his desire to meet Coelho.