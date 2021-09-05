Hyderabad Metro timings rescheduled

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail announced on Sunday that its services will be rescheduled from Monday. The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 10.15 pm (last train), reaching all terminating stations at 11.15 pm with the COVID-19 safety protocol.

‘For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of the Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe,’ said a spokesperson for L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL).

According to the current schedule, the last train departs from respective stations at 9 pm and reaches the respective destination stations by about 10 pm.

Metro Rail services in Hyderabad had been curtailed since May 12 when the Telangana government imposed the COVID-19 lockdown. There have been two instances when services were rescheduled following the extension of the lockdown relaxation period.

As of June 21, Hyderabad Metro Rail was operating from 7 am to 5 pm, after the lockdown was lifted. Later, the timings were extended until 10 pm. 73-km of elevated metro line, the world’s largest metro project based on a public-private partnership (PPP), was built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

In 2020, the company operated 55 trains carrying a total of nearly 4.5 lakh passengers every day. On March 22, 2020, its operations were suspended. The services resumed on September 7 after 169 days, but the new mandatory safety guidelines led to a massive drop in passengers.

In view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June 2021, metro services were again affected for a month.