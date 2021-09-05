Ex-Haryana CM scores 88 marks in Class 10 English compartment exam

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader OP Chautala reportedly became the oldest student in the history of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to pass the Class 10 exam on Saturday, after the board published his English compartment exam result, in which he earned 88 marks.

The 86-year-old took his English compartment test on August 18 at Arya Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Sirsa. As he had sustained a hand injury in an accident near Gurugram, the board had assigned him to a Class 9 girl student to work as a writer.

Previously, Chautala was one of 39,000 pupils who passed the Class 12 test with a 33 percent passing rate. All students registered through distance mode received a 33 percent passing grade as the board was unable to administer the examinations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chautala’s Class 12 score was not released since he was absent from the National Institute of Open Schooling’s Class 10 English test in 2017. Afterward, he had passed Class 10 when he was imprisoned in Tihar for completing a sentence in the teachers’ recruiting fraud. While the former CM was engaged in addressing a meeting, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh congratulated Chautala’s personal aide on the leader passing the Class 10 English test.

‘He became the oldest student under our board to pass the Class 10 exam. After he scored 88 marks in English, he passed Class 10 with first division. We will release Chautala’s Class 12 results after he writes an application that he has passed his compartment exam,’ the board chairman said.

Abhay Singh Chautala, the INLD chief’s son, said his father had dropped out of school owing to family obligations. ‘My grandfather Devi Lal was in politics. Chautala had left the school to take care in farming and to educate his younger siblings. My father used to visit the Tihar jail library during his jail term where he read newspapers and books,’ he said.

According to educational experts, Chautala would have a difficult time enrolling in an undergraduate program at any government institution in Haryana due to his 33 percent in Class 12. Thousands of students who passed the Class 12 exam through distance mode are criticising the board’s decision to award them a 33 percent grade and blaming the BSEH for being responsible for the bad outcome.

‘There is no chance that these 39,000 students along with Chautala can get admission in any government college in Haryana due to low percentage,’ experts said.