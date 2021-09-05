Indian Meteorological Department predict heavy rainfall in these states for next three days

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states across the country for next three days. The national weather forecasting agency said that the southwest monsoon has revived and this is the reason for the rainfall.

As per the weather bulletin issued by IMD, over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala may receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for next three days. The intensity of the rain will reduce thereafter.

Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh likely to get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 5 to 7. North Marathawada, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, and Jammu region and east Rajasthan during September 7-9.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was 9%.