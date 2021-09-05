Kushal Tandon quits social media over coverage of Sidharth Shukla’s death

Television actor Kushal Tandon had quit his social media on Saturday. The actor took this action after being saddened by the course of events following Sidharth Shukla’s unexpected death, as well as the manner the media covered the terrible demise of the late actor. He blasted those who came to Sidharth Shukla’s residence simply to get ‘clicked’ and also expressed regret to the late Bigg Boss 13 winner.

‘Off the back of this so-called social media… Until then, keep your social and family lives as human as possible,’ read the note Tandon posted before quitting.

He also stated that he is quitting social media after witnessing ‘stupid’ photos and videos of the actor’s death and the bereaved loved ones.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The specific cause of his death is yet to be known. According to reports, the 40-year-old actor died after a heart attack. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, remembering Shukla, Kushal Tandon had shared a video with him and wrote: ‘And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion, conduct and deep compassion for each other. Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more, judge less, love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ….gone too soon my brother, see you on the other side, give my love to Sushant, see you on the other side, chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife.’

Many celebrities, including Gauahar Khan and Suyyash Rai, have criticised the media for their ‘insensitive’ coverage of actor Sidharth Shukla’s funeral.