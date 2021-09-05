Mukesh Ambani’s net worth reaches near 100 billion US dollar

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has reached near 100 billion US dollar. On Friday, his net worth was surged 3.7 billion US dollar, as the share price of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) surged by 4.15%. At present, Ambani’s’ net worth stands at 92.60 billion US dollar.

In 2007, the Ambani family – comprising Mukesh and his brother Anil Ambani – became the first Indian business family to cross the $100 billion US dollar mark with their wealth combined.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone of Income Tax Department office, Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, who is also Asia’s richest person, diversified his oil and gas empire and dived into sectors such as telecom and retail sectors. Several GCC sovereign funds, including Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have invested billions of dollars in Ambani’s group.