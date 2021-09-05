Taliban and Haqqani leaders clash for power, Mullah Barader injured in firing

Kabul: Fighting has broken out between the Taliban and the Haqqani network over power sharing in Afghanistan. As per reports in local media, Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has been injured in the firing by Haqqani network. Panjshir Observer, an Afghan daily reported that Baradar is under medical treatment in Pakistan.

‘Now the spirit of the Taliban is suppressed in the Panjshir, their leaders are fighting among themselves for power. Mullah Baradar himself was badly wounded and he was taken to Pakistan for treatment’, tweeted Northern Alliance.

Also Read: Suicide bombing at border check post: kills three, injures 20 soldiers

‘The HQN has told Baradar to back off as they won Kabul and have dominant control of the Afghan capital. Mullah Yaqoob is still in Kandahar and there is utter confusion over government formation with ultra-conservative traditional Taliban elements who do not want to give up filial ties with Al Qaeda coming to the force’, said a Kabul watcher.

Meanwhile, Director General of Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has reached Kabul to reconciliate the two factions. Media reports also claimed that Pakistan wants important positions in the Taliban government to be given to the Haqqani network.