‘We Can’ campaign against child abuse launched

Hyderabad city police launched ‘We Can’, a campaign against child abuse here on Saturday. Bharosa center launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to stop and prevent child abuse, followed by an action plan to make children aware of their safety.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, flagged off the campaign in the presence of Women Development and Child Welfare Commissioner D. Divya, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty and officers.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), discussed the recent success stories of cases that Bharosa dealt with resulting in 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in one case and 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in another case to the accused, and also Rs 8 lakh compensation in first case and Rs 4 lakh compensation in a second case to the victims. She informed that, as part of the CyberSmart program, the city police, in collaboration with WNS Cares Foundation, created awareness among children of 100 schools.

‘For this new campaign, Bharosa Hyderabad will reach all the stakeholders, from schools to hospitals to orphanages resulting in widespread awareness against child sexual abuse across the sections,’ Ms. Goel said.

Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi has taken up the cause of preventing and stopping child sexual abuse as part of her Project 1098 initiated for the safety and security of children.