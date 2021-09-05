12-year-old boy dies due to Nipah virus, central team rushes to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala’s Kozhikode, a 12-year-old boy who showed symptoms similar to those of Nipah virus infection has died after undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Sunday morning (September 5, 2021).

Veena George, Kerala’s health minister, announced on Sunday that a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection. Today, the health minister will visit Kozhikode to assess the situation. ‘Till now, no one from the family or other contacts of the 12-year-old has any symptoms. I am going to Kozhikode today, I will be joined by minister PA Mohammed Riyas,’ said Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

We have formed teams to handle the situation. Contact tracing and other measures have already been initiated. As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on the death of a 12-year-old due to Nipah virus infection pic.twitter.com/BKneqWnWr4 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

In the meantime, the Government of India has confirmed that Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The boy’s samples sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

According to the ministry, the Central Government has dispatched a team from the National Center for Disease Control to provide technical assistance to the state.

As an immediate public health measure, the centre advised carrying out a case search in the family, households, villages and areas with similar topography, especially in Malappuram.

An official of the state health department told PTI that the state government met with health officials late Saturday night following the information about the suspected Nipah infection. While the state government has not yet formally announced the presence of Nipah virus, sources said the health minister might rush to Kozhikode early Sunday to assess the situation. The Nipal virus is spread by the saliva of fruit bats.

An outbreak of the Nipah virus infection (NiV) was first reported in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on May 19, 2018. As of June 1, 2018, 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases had been reported in the state.