JNU to reopen from Monday in phased manner

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Saturday that its campus will reopen in phases starting September 6. Re-opening of the campus will first be for PhD candidates who need to submit their thesis by the end of the year.

Students must produce a negative RT-PCR test report no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival on campus.’All final year PhD research scholars, including 9B students, who are required to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31 are allowed to enter into the campus. PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students of the PhD program are allowed to enter into the campus,’ the university said.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library will be sanitized before reopening and seating arrangements will be made for reading halls with 50 percent capacity.

The teaching-learning process will continue to be conducted online, and the library at school centers will remain closed. ‘Students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone are not allowed to come to the university campus. On-campus counselling guidance of students and campus community will be conducted to give emotional trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing, face mask and hygiene guidelines,’ it said.

No one without a mask will be permitted on campus, according to the university. The students’ union has been calling for a phased reopening of the campus.