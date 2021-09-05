Woman arrested for blackmailing her mother’s lover after hacking their WhatsApp chats

Pune: According to Pune City Police, a 21-year-old woman and her friend are accused of extorting her mother’s lover.

Police said the woman’s mother was having an affair with a 42-year-old man, and she found out about it by hacking her mother’s WhatsApp account. Afterwards, she shared the information, along with some photos, with her friends. The woman and two of her friends then devised a plan to blackmail the man.

Read also: ‘We Can’ campaign against child abuse launched

They allegedly called up her mother’s lover and threatened to post photos and details about her affair on social media and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. Initially, the man, who runs a business, gave the blackmailers Rs 2.6 lakh. When they demanded more money, he contacted Pune City Police and filed a complaint.

An Anti-extortion Cell team then laid a trap and nabbed a youngster, one of the woman’s friends, as he was accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on Friday. The woman was later arrested, and police are now searching for her other friend.