Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi booked for sedition over remark on Yogi govt

Sep 6, 2021, 08:34 am IST

Rampur: Aziz Qureshi, the former governor of Uttar Pradesh, has been charged with sedition by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the copy of the FIR, the former Governor has been charged with 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an FIR, police said Saxena said Qureshi had walked into Azam Khan’s house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan’s wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the Adityanath government to ‘Devil and blood-sucking monsters.’ Moreover, Saxena stated in his complaint that the ‘controversial remark made by Qureshi can create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots’.

As a controversial speaker, Azizi is known for his statements. It was earlier said that the terror attack in Pulwama was part of a pre-planned election conspiracy by Narendra Modi to win the Lok Sabha elections.

