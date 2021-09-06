Breathalyser tests for drunken-driving resumes in the national capital, over 90 violators prosecuted

New Delhi: After a year of stopping breathalyzer testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Police prosecuted over 90 people for drunk-driving on Saturday and Sunday.

Muktesh Chander, the Special Commissioner of Police, told ANI, ‘We had to stop testing people for alcohol levels when Covid broke out because this required being in close contact with the driver. Now since Covid cases have reduced and people are out to enjoy, it is important to keep a check.’ Chander further said, ‘We will use disposal pipes for breathalyzers with a new one being used every time.’

Since people had begun their outings, parties and dinners, a senior traffic police officer said that it was their duty to prevent people from driving intoxicated.

According to another police officer, ‘The crowd is back at the bars and pubs mainly because cases have gone down, so we thought of checking people for drunk-driving in the city. All Covid safety precautions are being taken. All officers at the checkpoints have been asked to keep an adequate number of breath analyser pipes, hand sanitisers and masks.’