Ignoring summonses: ED issued lookout notice against Anil Deshmukh on money laundering case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), has issued a lookout circular against NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case. Deshmukh is accused to have skipped five summons issued by the agency, in connection with an ongoing investigation against him.

ED had registered its money laundering case against Deshmukh and others, based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation . According to official reports, the lookout notice was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country from fleeing the country, as he has skipped various summons issued by the ED. Accusations against Deshmukh had forced him to resign from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister, last April.

The report has also added that Deshmukh had moved the Bombay High Court on September 2 seeking to prevent the summons by Directorate. The plea, however, was not taken up for hearing immediately. The ED has till now issued five summonses to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped every summons, claiming that, he would be seeking appropriate legal remedies. The move comes after the Supreme Court refused to offer Deshmukh interim bail from coercive action in the grievance last month.

According to the chargesheet filed by the agency, Deshmukh is accused of allegedly misusing his designated post while serving as Home Minister. It is also alleged that, the leader collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust which is controlled by Deshmukh’s family. Deshmukh is also under the CBI supervision, after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s alleged corruption against the NCP leader. However, Deshmukh has denied these allegations.