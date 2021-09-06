India Meteorological Department predicts light rain on Tuesday

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in New Delhi on Tuesday. The national weather agency said that the national capital received light to moderate rains on Monday. As per the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a total of 6.2 mm rain was recorded till 5.30 pm in Delhi.

The national capital recorded minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season and the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at of 57%

IMD informed that the maximum and minimum temperature may hover around 33 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.