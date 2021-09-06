Nepal declares anti-India protests, burning of Indian flag and PM Modi’s effigy illegal

Kathmandu: Ministry of Home Affairs in Nepal has declared anti-India protests, burning of Indian flag and PM Modi’s effigy illegal in the country. The Ministry warned protesters not to burn the effigy of the Prime Minister and Indian flag.

‘We have a long tradition of solving the dispute with the neighboring nation through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue. In the future as well, diplomatic initiative and mutual discourse will be utilized while solving any dispute. We urged all not to indulge in any activity that will hamper the dignity and prestige of the neighbouring countries. We have been talking with the neighbouring countries to resolve these disputes through diplomatic means. Any dispute, discord or disagreement with neighbouring countries will be resolved through the talks in the future’, the home ministry said in a statement.

Earlier some students and youth organizations affiliated to both the ruling alliance and the opposition had burnt effigies of Prime Minister Modi. The organizations are protesting against India over the death of Jaya Singh Dhami, a Nepalese youth. He died while he was crossing the Mahakali river near the border with India in July.

Nepali protesters accused that the Indian Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were the cause of the death of Dhami. But Indian officials said that Dhami was crossing over to the Indian side ‘illegally’ using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.