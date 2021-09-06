Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar tests positive for Covid-19

London: ‘Team India’ suffered a major setback as three of the .four Indian support staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Head coach of the team Ravi Shastri, Bowling coach Bharat Arun and Fielding coach R Sridhar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday

‘I don’t remember the exact time. But around last night, at around 8pm, he felt a little bit of discomfort. The medical team decided to go for the Lateral Flow Test and it came positive. And that’s when we all found out he was positive. His close contacts were identified and isolated,’ India batting coach Vikram Rathore said referring to Ravi Shastri.

They will be in self-isolation for 10 days. They will remain in London while the rest of the team will move to Manchester next week for the final Test starting September 10.